Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $395.85 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00040168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,721,587,900 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

