The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average is $106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $123.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

