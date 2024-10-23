TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.12. 108,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,185. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $332.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

