TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,941. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

