TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $4,683,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

