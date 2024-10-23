Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.070-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.07-1.29 EPS.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $6.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.81. 3,136,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,237. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.31 and its 200-day moving average is $194.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

