Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 231,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 220,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

