Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $215.73 and last traded at $218.83. 21,052,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 94,005,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.63.

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $681.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

