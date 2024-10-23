Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 334 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 25.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 3.5% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

