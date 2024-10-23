Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 224486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $664.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 274.04%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 million. Research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,486,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,367,455. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 667,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,622. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

