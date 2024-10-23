T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.92. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.27. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

