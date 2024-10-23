Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lessened by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 103.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $64.28 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

