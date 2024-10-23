Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

DOC stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

