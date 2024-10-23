Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 10.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 11.6% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $249,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

INTU stock opened at $609.59 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $629.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

