Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

