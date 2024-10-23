Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

BEN stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,055. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 and sold 24,024 shares worth $1,051,375. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

