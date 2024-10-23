Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.98 and last traded at $45.89. Approximately 8,600,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 80,381,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.91.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 30.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

