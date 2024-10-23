Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.54. 502,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,661,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $645.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,298.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

