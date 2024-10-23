Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 592,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,717,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -89.52 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.