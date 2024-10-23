sudeng Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $100.16 Million (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, sudeng has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. sudeng has a total market cap of $100.16 million and approximately $53.27 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sudeng token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sudeng

sudeng’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01065154 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $56,521,029.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

