Stratis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,261.61 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $29,261.61 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.09 or 0.03767888 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00039778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001969 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

