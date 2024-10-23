StockNews.com Downgrades Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Sell

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Veritex stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.34. 354,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.37. Veritex has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veritex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Veritex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 16.5% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

