Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $3,096,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 79,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. The stock had a trading volume of 815,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,125. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,826. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Barclays raised their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

