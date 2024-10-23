Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $575.75. 381,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.