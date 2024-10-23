Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $27.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.34.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of STLA stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $29.51.
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
