Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 489 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.26. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

