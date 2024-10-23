Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Jared C. Green sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $28,745.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,990.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $126,488.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,028.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $28,745.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,990.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $500,319 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

