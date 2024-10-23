Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Plans — Dividend of $0.62

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.
Southern Copper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years.
Southern Copper Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.12.
About Southern Copper
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.
