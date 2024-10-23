Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Plans — Dividend of $0.62

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

