Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 70000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sonoro Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

