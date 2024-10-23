SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $370,830.14 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,253,543,568 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

