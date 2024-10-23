SOLVE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,576.04 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $42,576.04 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000503 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.