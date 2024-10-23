Siacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.21 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $290.90 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,446.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00530605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00103699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00233317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00028250 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00071752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

