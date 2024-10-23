Sen. John Boozman Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock on September 9th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on 9/6/2024.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,951,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519,541. The company has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

About Senator Boozman

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 377,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,319,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 105,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.