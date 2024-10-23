Sen. John Boozman Buys First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 254,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,208. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1867 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 211,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162,773 shares during the period.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

