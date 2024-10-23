SelfKey (KEY) Hits Market Cap of $21.88 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. SelfKey has a market cap of $21.88 million and $2.54 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
SelfKey Token Profile
SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SelfKey
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.
