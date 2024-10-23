Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $470.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.73 and a 12-month high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Bank of America lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.