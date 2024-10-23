Seele-N Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,275.55 or 1.00013002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007534 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00064023 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041168 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

