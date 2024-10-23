Sebold Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $317.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.