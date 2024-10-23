Searle & CO. Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Searle & CO. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.7% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.93. 1,112,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,542. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.05 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The company has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.75.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

