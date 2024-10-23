Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of STX traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.31. 4,160,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,814,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

