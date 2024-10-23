Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.54. 289,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 497,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth about $17,419,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,720,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,649,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 713,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 170,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

