Saxony Capital Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Saxony Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

