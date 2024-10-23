Saxony Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 799 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,493. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $314.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.34. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $226.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.52.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

