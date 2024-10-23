SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

SAP Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $232.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $285.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. SAP has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.05.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.50.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.