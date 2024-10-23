Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDVKY. Citigroup raised Sandvik AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDVKY

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SDVKY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. 160,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,554. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $23.50.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.