RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

RNG opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,651,799.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $62,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,584. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,396. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 825,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,998,000 after purchasing an additional 538,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 365,738 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 130.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 414,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 234,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 163.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 192,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

