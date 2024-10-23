RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Trading Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.44 and last traded at $85.36. Approximately 271,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,032,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RB Global in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.19.

RB Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. RB Global’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,162.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RB Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 32,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in RB Global by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 704,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

