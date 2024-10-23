Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $254.76 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00003634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $254.76 million and $25.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.90 or 0.03881917 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00040192 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006929 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011652 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007273 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002002 BTC.
About Qtum
QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,368,422 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
