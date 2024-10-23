Q4 Earnings Estimate for SFNC Issued By DA Davidson

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SFNC. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,323,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,752,000 after buying an additional 413,459 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,677,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 9,443.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,395,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 349,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Simmons First National news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,128.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,128.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

