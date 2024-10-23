PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.93 and last traded at $149.93, with a volume of 3465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1,059.3% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.